Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and as many as three civilians sustained injuries in a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miran Shah in North Waziristan District.

Resultantly, 41-year-old Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, a resident of Mianwali, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan and 24-year-old Sepoy Jehangir Khan, a resident of Mardan, were martyred.

The ISPR stated that the attacker intended to target a checkpost of the security forces but a timely interception by soldiers on duty “prevented a major catastrophe”.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”, the statement added.

Earlier in June, two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Spin Wam North Waziristan.

According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), two soldiers Sipoy Gul Rauf and Sipoy Abid Ullah got martyred in the blast. The army media wing said that the operation was conducted in the area.