Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Sui operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation in Balochistan’s Sui district on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoted ISPR.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the exchange of fire took place between the security forces and heavily armed terrorists during an ongoing operation in Balochistan’s Sui district on Wednesday.

During the fire exchange, 3 Pakistan Army soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom, whereas, two terrorists were killed during the operation.

Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well, it added. The ISPR said that the security forces remain focused to neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan.

Earlier, five terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in northern Balochistan after militants attacked launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison, while nine Pakistan soldiers were martyred in the process.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clearance operation underway at Zhob garrison has been completed.

“In total, five terrorists have been sent to hell during the operation,” the ISPR said. However, it added, at least nine security personnel embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

The military’s media wing had earlier put the death toll to four, stating that five soldiers were critically injured. Later in the evening, it said that the injured soldiers succumbed to their wounds and embraced martyrdom.

“Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,” the ISPR said, adding that the terrorists were soon after cornered in a small area near the boundary following a heavy exchange of fire.

“Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” the statement added.