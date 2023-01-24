Three students crushed to death by dumper in Karachi

KARACHI: Three students were crushed to death by a speedy dumper in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident happened near Razzaqabad Police Training Centre where a speedy dumper hit a motorcycle, killing three people on the spot.

Police have shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for postmortem.

The truck driver fled the scene after the incident.

Furthermore, police have launched a search for the arrest of the driver.

This is not the first such incident in the port city where speeding heavy vehicles have deprived people of the city of their lives owing to reckless driving and underage drivers.

Recently, a female student of Karachi University was crushed to death by speeding water tanker near Expo Centre in Karachi.

Comments