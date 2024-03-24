Three suspects died after Police encounter near Indus highway

JAMSHORO: A car carrying three passengers overturned near Indus Highway following an encounter with the police, leading to the death of all three individuals, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police officials revealed that the vehicle was signaled to stop for a snap check over which the individuals in the car responded with gunfire. However, upon retaliatory firing, the vehicle overturned and plunged into a nearby pit near the Indus highway.

The police spokesperson stated that the deceased had been transferred to a local hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, the authorities also indicated their intent to scrutinize the criminal records of the deceased individuals.

Earlier this year, a suspect was killed while another was arrested during an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Thursday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to reports, the encounter took place between law enforcement personnel and robbers in Block 9 of Gulistan-e-Johar during which the police officials shot dead one suspect, while his accomplice was apprehended in an injured condition.

The police later recovered the weapons and looted mobile phones, and other items from the possession of the robbers.