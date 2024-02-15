Three suspects fined for selling intoxicated drugs

KARACHI: An Anti-Narcotics Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on a private firm and three individuals each for selling intoxicated drugs without license, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Narcotics Court’s three-member bench headed by Justice Zulfikar Shah pronounced the verdict in an 11-year-old case. The court found three individuals and a private firm guilty of selling intoxicated drugs without having the license to do so.

The court in its judgment ruled that the accused would have to face two-week rigorous imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine. “The pharmacy license of the private firm would be revoked if the owner fails to pay the fine amount,” the court ruled.

Read More: Karachi anti-narcotics court awards death sentence to drug smuggler

Earlier on January 17, an anti-narcotics court handed a death sentence to the accused in a bid to smuggle drugs, ARY News reported.

The anti-narcotics court announced a death sentence for accused Qamar Mehmood after the prosecution proved the case of hiding drugs in tractor tyres to smuggle outside the country.

The court acquitted co-accused Ateeq Rehman in the case.