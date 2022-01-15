Three suspects get bail in Bilal Yasin attack case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Saturday granted bail to three suspects in a case pertaining to a gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

Judicial Magistrate Aijaz Sanaullah Khan directed Sajid Mahmood, Fakhar Alam and Muhammad Umar to furnish a surety bond of Rs50,000 each to secure the bail.

The suspects’ lawyer stated before the court that his clients are arms dealers and have nothing to do with the case, requesting the court to grant them bail.

Bilal Yasin got injured in the attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

The two prime suspects who fired at the MPA have been arrested. The “shooters” were arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Shahdara area of Lahore, the police said. They were identified as Majid and Kashif and have been residing in Lahore’s Bilal Ganj area for a long time.

A case was registered against unidentified men over the gun attack on the lawmaker.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the Data Darbar police station on the MPA’s complaint. It contains Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

