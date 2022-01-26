Three suspects involved in killing Lahore’s journalist nabbed

LAHORE: Police claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in killing a journalist Husnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the operations branch of the Lahore police, the three suspects were involved in the killing and had been shifted to an undisclosed location for questioning.

The sources privy to the investigation process claimed that a group that used to sell jewellery on interest rate was involved in the killing and the authorities are probing the owners and employees of the business.

Yesterday, it was reported that four suspects have been apprehended during the investigation of the murder of a journalist Husnain Shah at Lahore Press Club while shooters involved in it are being tracked using CCTV footage.

The police claimed to have arrested owners of four motorcycles during the initial probe with sources claiming that the shooters were traced to Brandreth Road with the help of CCTV footage after killing the journalist.

“Cameras as Brandreth Road are also being analyzed to further draw an escape path used by the shooters,” they said.

An initial investigation report was submitted to IG Punjab sharing that the Lahore journalist Hasnain Shah left for his office from his home when he was targeted near the Shimla Pahari area.

“Two motorcyclists fired at him with eight bullet wounds found at the journalist’s abdomen and chest,” it said and added that he was killed by expert shooters.

It further shared that the incident is apparently linked to personal enmity and the police have further accessed the mobile data of the victim to analyze other aspects in the case.

