Three education officials suspended in visually impaired girl rape case

LAHORE: The department of special education on Wednesday suspended three employees involved in the rape of16-year-old girl visually impaired girl in Okara, ARY News reported.

According to the special education department the three accused employees, including music teacher Kamran and two security guards Safdar and Allah Ditta were suspended in connection with the rape case.

Earlier yesterday, a visually impaired 16-year-old girl was raped by her teacher and watchman in Okara.

As per police, the incident took place in the limits of PS Diyalpur City, Okara, where a teacher and the watchman of a special education school ‘raped’ a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

The father of the rape-victim girl said the accused was issuing dire threats to her daughter to keep her silent on the matter.

The police have registered a case of the incident on the complaint of the visually impaired girl’s father. The investigation has been launched by the Okara police.

