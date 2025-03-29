Three terrorists dead during search operation on KP-Punjab border

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least three terrorists were killed during a search operation carried out by Punjab Police and other security agencies near the KP-Punjab border, following an attack on the Lakhani border checkpoint, ARY News reported quoting Punjab Police.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the operation, launched early this morning, by Punjab Police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement agencies. Multiple terrorists were reportedly injured during the exchange of fire.

The spokesperson further stated that last night, Dera Ghazi Khan police successfully repelled an attack by 20 to 25 terrorists. In the retaliatory action, the attackers fled the scene, leaving behind their weapons and belongings.

The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police emphasized that the force stands as a firm wall against the enemies of national security. He assured the public that Punjab Police remains on high alert and is determined to prevent any terrorist infiltration into the province.

Earlier, Police foiled terrorist attack on the same Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack.

Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively.

The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams.