Three terrorists killed as security forces conduct clearance op in Kech

Three terrorists have been killed during a follow-up clearance operation conducted by the security forces in Balgatar of Balochistan’s Kech district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that three terrorists including two high-value targets during a clearance operation in Kech on a makeshift hide-out linked with recent terrorist activities in Panjgur.

The terrorist hideout was surrounded by security forces following a major intelligence tip-off. The security forces encircled the well dug out terrorists and three terrorists hiding there were killed in an intense exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists include commanders Summair alias Bahar, Altaf alias Lalik and Phailan Baloch. The killed individuals were involved in terrorist activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur and other areas.

READ: NATION STANDS UNITED BEHIND SECURITY FORCES: PM IMRAN KHAN

Security forces also recovered the cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout.

Earlier on Thursday, 13 terrorists had been killed and seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur.

The troops had successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

In the Naushki operation, security forces had encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said, adding four brave soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while repulsing the attack.

A clearance operation was continued in the Panjgur area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding four terrorists have so far been killed in Panjgur while at least 4 to 5 others have been surrounded by security forces.

Comments