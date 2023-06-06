Three terrorists killed by CTD

SWAT: Three terrorists were killed in retaliation after they attacked an investigation team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Swat district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, terrorists opened fire at the investigation team in Banjot village of Swat district. Three terrorists were killed in retaliation by the CTD and police officials.

The bodies of the killed terrorists were seized by the security officials. The spokesperson added that the investigation team was shifting some arrested terrorists to another location.

READ: CTD kills TTP terrorist in Peshawar

Moreover, the CTD also seized arms from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Earlier in the month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a militant working for international handlers in Karachi.

According to the details, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has completed the investigation of the arrested terrorist, who made significant revelations.

READ: CTD foils terror bid, arrests banned outfit’s member in Sahiwal



During the investigation, the arrested terrorist confessed to involvement in sabotage activities in Karachi and interior Sindh. He also disclosed his connections with international terrorist group.

The suspect revealed that he was given the task of carrying out a bomb blast in Karachi and in return, he was promised a substantial amount of money.

He remained involved in various incidents in different districts including, Shikarpur, Larkana, and Jacobabad. Furthermore, the suspect confessed to planting a motorcycle filled with explosives in Karachi’s Saddar area in 2021.