Three terrorists killed in gun battle near Afghan border

PESHAWAR: At least three armed terrorists were killed in a gun battle with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel and security forces near the Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off based on intelligence reports, the CTD and security forces conducted a joint operation near Afghan border.

Upon seeing the raiding team, the armed terrorists began indiscriminate firing on the CTD personnel and security forces from across the border.

The heavy gun battle resulted in the killing of three suspected terrorists while another three managed to escape, a spokesperson said.

The raiding team also recovered weapons, identity cards, Afghan nationality cards, currency, 3 purses and other items. The deceased terrorists were wanted by the CTD in bomb blasts and attacks on forces.

Earlier on June 26, seven terrorists were killed while two soldiers martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

According to the ISPR, during an intense exchange of fire two personnel Sobedar Munir Hussain and Hawaldar Babu Khan embraced martyrdom, while seven terrorists were shot dead in the encounter.

