Three terrorists link to ANF officers murder held in Jehlum

JEHLUM: The police officials on Saturday managed to arrest the three terrorists allegedly involved in the recent attack that resulted in the martyrdom of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officers, ARY News reported.

The suspects, identified as Bilal, Syed Abid, and Ghufran, who hail from the Gujarat district were apprehended while attempting to flee from Gwadar to Iran.

The police are actively searching for two additional terrorists who were allegedly involved in the shooting incident.

The operation comes ten days after three ANF officers were martyred by gunfire at the Domeli Mor area of Jehlum.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel were martyred in a shootout on June 12 with suspected drug traffickers at Turkey toll police, Jhelum.

According to police, the suspects were traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore on GT Road when they were intercepted at the toll plaza.

The suspects opened fire on the ANF team after they were stopped, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel, including Head Constable Gulzar, Zeeshan, and Mazhar.

The police have arrested one suspect, while two others fled the scene and hid in the nearby hills.

Police officials stated that the vehicle used by the suspects has been taken to the Dina Police Station for further investigation and a search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects.