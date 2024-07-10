Three terrorists shot dead in Peshawar IBO

PESHAWAR: Police on Wednesday killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Hasan Khel Peshawar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Hasan Khel area of Peshawar on the information regarding the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, two police personnel of CTD embraced martyrdom and one sustained injuries, police officials added.

Earlier, security forces gunned down a terrorist commander Irfan Ullah aka Adnan in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On 3 July 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District, on the reported presence of a high profile terrorist,” the statement added.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, the terrorist commander was killed after intense fire exchange.

CTD Six-month report

A total of 124 terrorists have been killed and 322 have been arrested in the first six months of the year 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has released the details of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year according to which a total of 1,433 operations were conducted and thwarted 55 terrorist attacks, 124 terrorists were killed while 322 were arrested.

The CTD report stated that Peshawar was saved from a major attack by arresting two suicide bombers.

The commanders and associates of terrorists groups, identified as Mohsin Qadir, Betni Padakye, Tipu Gul, Zarar Group, Sunta, TTP Gandapur Group were killed during the operations.