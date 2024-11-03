Three terrorists shot dead, two arrested in Musakhel operation

MUSAKHEL: At least three terrorists were killed and two arrested in a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Frontier Corps (FC), and police in Musakhel, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the operation, which took place at night, resulted in an exchange of gunfire that left three terrorists dead and two others in custody.

The terrorists were planning to attack key installations, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the deceased and arrested terrorists.

A case was also registered against the arrested terrorists, and investigations are underway.

Earlier, the Security Forces conducted a successful operation and arrested an alleged terrorist from Mastung, a town in the Balochistan province.

Sources close to the development disclosed that the security forces arrested a terrorist while conducting an operation in the Spalanji Bazaar area of Mustang district.

During the operation, the security officials recovered weapons, ammunition, and binoculars from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

Security sources further revealed that the arrested individual had been involved in the murder of two individuals in the Spalanji Bazaar area between the 25th and 26th of October, after the incident, security forces started a search operation in the area.

Prior to this, Punjab Police conducted a major operation in the hilly area of Makadwala and reportedly killed 10 terrorists during an intense exchange of fire.

The operation was launched following intelligence reports of the presence of 10 to 15 terrorists in the region.

A Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed the success of the operation, emphasizing the determination to crush the terrorists’ nefarious intentions and eradicate the scourge of terrorism.