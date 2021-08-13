Friday, August 13, 2021
3 die as two men jump into Swat river to rescue friend but end up drowning

CHARSADDA: In a tragic incident, three young men drowned in the Swat river on Friday, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.

They said one of the men drowned while bathing in the river at first. On seeing him drowning, his two friends jumped into the river to rescue him but they too drowned.

The rescue officials later fished their bodies out of the river and shifted to a hospital.

Last week, four young men had drowned in Indus River while swimming near Kohsar area of Hyderabad.

The dead bodies of the four boys between 13 years of age to 19 years were retrieved from the river, police said. The deceased were identified as Umair 13, Hamza 15, Owais 17 of age and 19 years old Mateen. Two of them Hamza and Umair were brothers, according to the police.

