Throwing garbage: Man loses eye after cop’s torture in Karachi

KARACHI: A man lost his eye after being beaten up by a traffic police officer and his son in Karachi for throwing garbage outside his home, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the city and the ARY NEWS has obtained CCTV footage of the entire episode.

The footage shows the traffic police officer identified as Akram indulged in a heated argument with his neighbours. During the argument, the matter got escalated and turned into a physical fight with children of the police sub-inspector also joining him.



One of the stones pelted by the cop’s children hit their neighbour and resulted in the loss of his eye. The victim has appealed to the higher authorities to provide justice to him and take strict action against the cop.

Incidents of police officials taking advantage of their position and torturing citizens have emerged previously. In a somewhat similar case, an on-duty policeman has allegedly tortured a citizen who filmed him while taking bribe from the people.

The incident was reported in Saudabad area of the metropolis where policemen engaged into a scuffle with citizens allegedly over receiving the bribe.

A citizen who filmed the police official, identified as Mushtaq, has been tortured by him. The affected citizen said he was subjected to torture by the police officials in Saudabad over refusing to give bribe.

