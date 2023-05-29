Thunderbolt claims six lives in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: An incident of thunder strike in Tharparkar during the rainfall claimed six lives, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per detail, more than 100 pilgrims were going to Verhi Jhap from Mithi when the thunderbolt struck and claimed the lives of six people and injured several.

Sources said that ambulances have been sent to the spot of the incident and an emergency has been declared in civil hospital. The unpaved road is making the operation difficult for the rescue forces.

An incident of thunder strike in the Kambar-Shahdadkot district during the rainfall claimed three lives last year.

The deceased in the thunderbolt incident in Waggan area of Kambar district were identified as Ishaq and Muhammad Khan, two brothers, and their cousin Ameen.

“The deceased was sitting under a tree at an agriculture farm to take a meal when a thunderbolt struck them,” rescue sources said.

The bodies were transferred to home, family members said.

Larkana and adjoining areas being lashed by heavy rainfall since the wee hours, according to a weather report.

An unprecedented number of 26 people, including women and children, were killed in Tharparkar and Sanghar districts in 2019 after being struck by lightning during thundershowers. Thunderbolts claimed 22 lives in Tharparkar region and four others in the adjoining Sanghar district apart from the death of dozens of cattle during deadly rainfall.