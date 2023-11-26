Thunderbolt kills woman, injures two in Umarkot

UMARKOT: Thunderbolt claimed the life of a woman and injured two others during rainfall near here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During the first winter rainfall lightning struck in Mahendre Jo Par in Thar leaving a woman dead and injuring two others.

Several districts of lower Sindh and desert area received rainfall on Saturday night.

Jamshoro town and surrounding areas received sporadic rainfall last night, which was resulted in drop of temperatures.

Several towns of Sanghar district also received rainfall including Shahpur Chakar, Shahdadpur, Khipro, Tando Adam and other areas.

Scores of areas plunged into darkness as the rain disrupted electric supply.

Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and outskirts also received rainfall.

Several parts of Karachi also received rain on Saturday night with maximum precipitation at Korangi.

Yesterday, the port town of Gwadar and surrounding areas were lashed with first spell of winter rain.

Turbat and Kech districts of Balochistan also received sporadic heavy rainfall amid a forecast of downpours in western and southwestern Balochistan by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).