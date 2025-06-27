Watch Sentry come to life in exclusive Thunderbolts BTS clip

Marvel fans are getting a closer look at Thunderbolts, thanks to a brand-new behind-the-scenes (BTS) featurette that focuses on Bob played by Lewis Pullman, also known as Sentry, and his dark alter ego, the Void.

The video highlights actor Lewis Pullman’s intense transformation into one of the most complex characters to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Thunderbolts, Pullman plays Bob, a new addition to the MCU alongside a team of familiar outcasts. While the film’s title has an asterisk, Thunderbolts, it was later revealed that this symbol was just a placeholder.

By the end of the movie, the misfit team is rebranded as the New Avengers, marking a surprising twist in the Marvel storyline.

The featurette begins with Lewis Pullman explaining that he hadn’t heard of Sentry before being approached by Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier.

“I did a bunch of research before I started this,” he says, “and the deeper I went, the more I cared about Bob.” As comic images of Sentry flash across the screen, Pullman discusses the challenge of playing a character split between heroism and chaos in Thunderbolts.

Director Jake Schreier praises Pullman’s work, noting, “This is a really hard part. You’re playing three people, essentially.”

He adds that they had weekly meetings to figure out which moments in the script would focus on Bob, Sentry, or the Void. That complexity made Pullman’s performance especially impressive to the cast and crew.

Thunderbolts co-star Florence Pugh also shares her admiration, saying: “I couldn’t quite imagine where Bob was going to go in this, and I think what Lewis has done was really hard work. He did a masterful job.”

Pullman adds that Bob’s introduction happens just after a massive superhero fight, when this mysterious character simply appears.

“The first act is trying to figure out if [Bob] is part of it, how he can help,” he explains. “But every time he tries, it always makes things worse.”

This exclusive Thunderbolts featurette offers fans a unique insight into the creation of Sentry, a character who brings a new level of emotional depth and danger to the MCU.

With Thunderbolts showing a darker, more complex side of Marvel’s world, Lewis Pullman’s role as Bob/Sentry/Void stands out as one of the film’s biggest highlights.