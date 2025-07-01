web analytics
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ OTT release: When and where to watch the movie online?

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’, rebranded as ‘The New Avengers’, is now finally heading to OTT, two months after the film’s theatrical release.

Eight weeks after the highly buzzed ‘Thunderbolts’ was rolled out in worldwide theatres, the 36th film of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, starring Valentina Allegra de Fontaine-led group of anti-heroes, is now set for its digital release, reported foreign media.

According to the details, the movie will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, starting Tuesday, July 1, whereas, it will be made available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on 29th of this month.

According to Marvel Studios, the home media version of ‘Thunderbolts’ also includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, director’s commentary and featurettes.

As the studio typically drops its features on Disney+ a few weeks after Blu-ray/DVD release, the title can be expected to arrive on the streaming platform by late August or early September.

Notably, Disney’s ‘Thunderbolts’, a part of the sprawling Marvel franchise, and final film of MCU phase five, which co-stars Florence Pugh with Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko among others, arrived in the worldwide theatres on May 2.

The superhero film is directed by Jake Schreier from a screenplay co-written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

Also Read: Florence Pugh reveals Marvel shot fake end scene for ‘Thunderbolts*’

