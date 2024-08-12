PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the sale of tickets for the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The tickets will be available for purchase online starting 13 August at 17:00 PST through PCB.tcs.com.pk.

For those preferring to buy in person, physical tickets can be obtained from various TCS outlets beginning 16 August at 09:00 am.

Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, features the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from 21-25 August, followed by the second Test at National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

Ticket prices are set to be affordable, ranging from PKR 50 for general admission (Wasim Bari enclosure in Karachi) to PKR 250,000 for a full hospitality box at NBS in Karachi.

Box offices at the match venues (RCS and NBS) will open two days before the start of each Test.

A seasonal pass is available, offering a 15% discount for a five-day pass. Should the five-day Test conclude early, fans will receive a refund for the remaining days.

At RCS, premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat) are priced at PKR 200, with VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Miandad) available for PKR 500 on weekdays and PKR 600 on weekends.

Gallery passes, including lunch and tea, are priced at PKR 2,800, and the Platinum box at PKR 12,500, with full hospitality boxes available for PKR 200,000 each.

In Karachi, first-class enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas) are priced at PKR 100, while premium enclosures (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram) are available for PKR 200.

VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad) are priced at PKR 400 on weekdays and PKR 500 on weekends.

Each hospitality box seat in Karachi, which includes lunch and tea, is priced at PKR 12,500, matching the price for a platinum shared box at RCS.