Tickets for Pakistan-Australia series to go on sale from this date

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Thursday, announced that tickets for the T20I series against Australia will be available for purchase online from Friday, 16 January.

The cricket board revealed that the online tickets will be available at pcb.tcs.com.pk, while the physical tickets can be purchased from Monday, 19 January, at TCS Express Centres from 10 am onwards.

Pakistan will take on Australia in three T20Is on 29, 31 January and 1 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. All three matches will begin at 6 pm PST (Pakistan Standard Time).

For the Thursday, 29 January game, the VIP enclosure (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) tickets will be priced at PKR 800, followed by PKR 600 for premium (Rajas and Saeed Anwar), PKR 500 for First Class (Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) and PKR 400 for the General enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Ahmed).

Fans can buy the first T20I tickets of the VIP enclosures at Iqbal End (Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram) for PKR 1500, and the ones at Jinnah End (Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas) will cost PKR 2000.

The hospitality gallery tickets have been priced at PKR 5,000 for the opening game.

The tickets for the second and third T20I for the VIP enclosures have been set to PKR 1,000, Premium at PKR 700, First Class at PKR 600 and for the General stands at PKR 500.

The Iqbal End VIP tickets will cost PKR 2,000, while PKR 2,500 for the Jinnah End VIP enclosures.

Hospitality Gallery tickets for the last two T20Is can be bought for PKR 6,000 each.

Moreover, the price for one seat in the 24-seat Hospitality box in Iqbal End has been set to PKR 20,000 for the first T20I and 25,000 each for the second and third games.