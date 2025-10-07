Tickets for Pakistan, South Africa series to go on sale today

The tickets for the two-Test match series between Pakistan and South Africa will go on sale later today from 5pm.

The online tickets will be available on PCB’s website, while physical tickets for the Test matches will be available at TCS Express Centres from Thursday, 8 October.

The first Test will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 12 to 16 October, while the second Test will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 24 October. Both Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

The tickets for six white-ball matches (three T20Is, three ODIs) will go on sale online and available at TCS Express Centres from 16 October.

To facilitate fans, the entrance for all five-days for first Test at General (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Ahmed), First-Class (A.H.Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Sarfraz Nawaz, Javed Miandad), Premium (Rajas, Saeed Anwar) and VIP (Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood) enclosures will be free. The VIP enclosure (Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram) at Iqbal End, formerly known as Far-End will be priced at PKR 800 to 1,000, while VIP enclosure (Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas) at Jinnah End, formerly known as Pavilion End will also be available to fans from PKR 800 to PKR 1,000.

The Gallery (Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis) at the Iqbal End will be available to fans from PKR 800 to PKR 1,000.

Read More: South Africa begin WTC title defence with target on their back

For second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the fans can witness the action on all five days for free from General (Miran Bakhsh, Sohail Tanvir), First-Class (Shoaib Akhtar, Yasir Arafat), Premium (Azhar Mahmood, Javed Miandad) and VIP (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar) enclosures. The tickets for PCB Gallery located at the main building will be available to fans at PKR 800 for first four days of the Test match, while on the fifth day, it will be available at PKR 1,000.

The Platinum Box per seat for the first four days will be available at PKR 8,000, while the ticket for the fifth day will cost a spectator at PKR 10,000.

For the first T20I to take place on Tuesday, 28 October at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, General tickets will be available to fans at PKR 400, First-Class enclosure tickets will be available from PKR 600. The tickets for Premium and VIP enclosures will be available at PKR 700 and 800, respectively.

Furthermore, the tickets for PCB Gallery and Platinum Box per seat will be available at PKR 1,500 and PKR 15,000, respectively.

For the second and third T20I to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October and 1 November, the General enclosure tickets will be available at PKR 400. The First-Class tickets will be available at PKR 600, while Premium and VIP enclosures tickets will be available at PKR 700 and PKR 800, respectively.

The VIP enclosure located at Iqbal End will be available for fans at PKR 1,500, while VIP enclosures (Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas) at Jinnah End will be available to fans from PKR 2,000. The VIP Gallery (Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis) will be available to fans at PKR 2,500.

For the three ODIs to take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on 4, 6 and 8 November, the fans can purchase General (Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shahid Nazir) enclosure tickets at PKR 400. The First-Class (Hanif Mohammad, Taslim Arif, Ijaz Junior) enclosures tickets will be available at PKR 600, while VIP (Javed Miandad, Fazal Mahmood) enclosures will be available at PKR 800.

The tickets for VIP Ground Floor (Imran Khan, A.H. Kardar) enclosures will be available at PKR 3,000.

Hospitality boxes for the series are also available for sale. For more information, contact PCB head office.