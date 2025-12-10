Tickner rushed to hospital as New Zealand bowl out West Indies for 205

The West Indies threw away a fine start to be bowled out for 205 in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand, but the home side were rocked when seam bowler Blair Tickner was taken to hospital with a nasty injury.

Tickner attempted to dive for a ball on the boundary and failed to get up after falling heavily. New Zealand Cricket said he had suffered a left shoulder injury.

Medical staff rushed to Tickner’s aid and after some worrying moments eventually he sat up before being taken away to an ambulance on a stretcher.

He had been the key contributor as New Zealand turned around a sluggish start to the match, taking 4-32 in his 16 overs.

New Zealand failed to take a wicket in the first hour and the West Indies were 66-0 after Tom Latham won the toss and chose to field.

Tickner then took two wickets in two overs to get New Zealand under way, causing headaches with his accurate line and length.

The West Indies consolidated in the second session to reach 175-4 at tea, before losing six wickets for just 30 runs.

Tickner had able support from debutant Michael Rae, who snared 3-67 from 18 overs in his maiden Test.

Shai Hope was the best of the visiting batsmen, scoring 48 from 80 deliveries, supported by John Campbell’s 44 and 33 from Brandon King.

Injury-depleted New Zealand named two debutants in their side, with wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay and seamer Rae replacing regular gloveman Tom Blundell and Matt Henry.

The West Indies were also forced into changes after Tagenarine Chanderpaul was injured in training the day before the match, replaced by King at the top of the order.

Kavem Hodge came in for Alick Athanaze and fast-bowler Anderson Phillip replaced Johann Layne.

The first Test in Christchurch was drawn and the third and final Test begins on December 18 in Mount Maunganui.