‘Tiger 3’ first song: Arijit Singh-Salman Khan debut collab is out now!

The first song ‘Leke Prabhu ka Naam’ of the hotly-anticipated ‘Tiger 3’, marking the debut collaboration of Arijit Singh and Salman Khan, has been unveiled.

Continuing the series of ‘Mashallah’ and ‘Swag se Swagat’, superstar Bollywood pair Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reunite for yet another party banger, ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’, from their next film of the blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise.

The dance number also marks the maiden collaboration of celebrated singer Arijit Singh with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, after their infamous feud from 2014, whereas Nikhita Gandhi has lent vocals to Kaif for the song. Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya have the credit for the music composition and lyrics of the track respectively.

The music video, shot in Cappadocia, Turkiye, sees the lead duo, flaunting some cool moves choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, against the hot air balloons, the Fairy Chimneys and the picturesque restaurants of Goreme.

As for ‘Tiger 3’, the spy actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist with Khan and Kaif, while the cast also features Ashutosh Rana, Revathi and Ranvir Shorey.

The story of ‘Tiger 3’ is by the YRF chief Aditya Chopra himself, who also backs the title under his banner, while, director Maneesh Sharma (of ‘Fan’ and ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ fame) helms with the direction.

‘Tiger 3’ is set for theatrical release in November this year, on the account of the Hindu festival of Diwali, across three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

