Tiger killed after being run over by speeding car, video surfaces

A two-year-old female tiger was killed after being run over by a speeding car in India’s Gondia district.

The female tiger was identified as a two-year-old cub of the T-14 tigress belonging to the Nagzira National Park of Maharashtra. The road accident took place on Thursday night at around 10:30 pm in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, forest officials said.

The tiger was crossing the Gondia-Kohamara highway in the Murdoli forest area, the forest officials added.

Following the accident, a rescue operation was launched for the big cat by a forest team under Pramod Panchbhai, deputy conservator of forest of Gondia division, in the early hours of Friday and it was rescued at 7:30 am, India Today reported.

However, the injured female tiger later succumbed to injuries while being taken to Nagpur for treatment.

Later, the body of the tiger was sent for post-mortem which will be carried out as per the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur.

According to forest officials, the accident spot connecting Gondia to Kohmara on the highway falls under the Navegaon-Nagzira corridor of Maharashtra, which sees frequent movement of tigers and other wildlife animals.

Speaking about the death of the big cat, wildlife enthusiasts said that the forest department and the local administration need to devise a permanent solution to avoid such unfortunate accidents.

