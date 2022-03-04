Friday, March 4, 2022
Netizens call out Tiger Shroff for plagiarism

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s latest song ‘Poori Gal Baat’ alongside Mouni Roy was released earlier this week, which seems heavily inspired by a Korean track ‘Peaches’.

Tiger Shroff who has been vocal about his admiration for K-pop star Kai, a member of a South Korean boys band EXO, seems to be taking his fanboying to new heights, as complained by social users.

The music video which dropped on YouTube earlier this week was initially garnered with hype more for the superior dance moves by Shroff and his pairing with diva Mouni Roy. However, the popularity soon fizzled out when netizens pointed out details.

Twitterati noticed a number of similarities between the track and ‘Peaches’ by Kai from his same-titled extended play. The audience found similarities not just between the main tune but also the theme of the music videos of the two.

These plagiarism accusations against the Bollywood actor have taken the internet by storm, with viewers slamming the makers for not giving due credit. “One thing to be a fan and another to copy it,” a fan reminded him on the micro-blogging site.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users.

