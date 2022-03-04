Netizens call out Tiger Shroff for plagiarism

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s latest song ‘Poori Gal Baat’ alongside Mouni Roy was released earlier this week, which seems heavily inspired by a Korean track ‘Peaches’.

Tiger Shroff who has been vocal about his admiration for K-pop star Kai, a member of a South Korean boys band EXO, seems to be taking his fanboying to new heights, as complained by social users.

The music video which dropped on YouTube earlier this week was initially garnered with hype more for the superior dance moves by Shroff and his pairing with diva Mouni Roy. However, the popularity soon fizzled out when netizens pointed out details.

Twitterati noticed a number of similarities between the track and ‘Peaches’ by Kai from his same-titled extended play. The audience found similarities not just between the main tune but also the theme of the music videos of the two.

These plagiarism accusations against the Bollywood actor have taken the internet by storm, with viewers slamming the makers for not giving due credit. “One thing to be a fan and another to copy it,” a fan reminded him on the micro-blogging site.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users.

@iTIGERSHROFF #PooriGalBaat 😂😂😂😂 peaches copy….. one thing to be a fan and another to copy it…. Smh #kai — ᴅʀᴀᴋᴇɴ (@adulting_95) March 1, 2022

We get it you’re a Kai stan but copying his work without giving credits isn’t justifiable. This is horrible 🤧😤😤!!

You be stanning him only to copy him🤢🤬 Do it right ,give him credits …@iTIGERSHROFF#copied #TigerShroff #Indianexols #KAI_Peaches #exols pic.twitter.com/YZAjMFGeXY — 아난야 🌹 태용 (@_jih_yo) March 3, 2022

This is so wrong ‼️@iTIGERSHROFF not acceptable 😡 DUDE WHY HAD YOU PLAGIARISE @weareoneEXO Kai’s song PEACHES?! I really loved how he danced on his songs but now THIS! Give credits or have you song deleted and keep it to yourself! #kai #kpop #peaches #TigerShroff #copycat pic.twitter.com/ubcOaO8Kw0 — Yukti Chhippi (@y_tkv_) March 2, 2022

