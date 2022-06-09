Watch: Tiger Shroff’s viral dialogue makes its way to ‘Stranger Things 4’?

Netflix’s highly-enjoyed sci-fi series, ‘Stranger Things’ premiered the latest season 4, last month, and has kept the legions hooked ever since.

One of the most popular and watched series in India, ‘Stranger Things’ with its recently-released season 4 has been enjoying a spot in the ‘Top 10’ list of the streaming giant in the region since the release on May 27.

Apart from the original English series, ‘Stranger Things’ was released in three other dubbed versions in India including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and the hilarious banter between the duo Dustin and Steve on-screen, dubbed in regional languages is all the more rib-tickling than the original.

One of the similar dealings between the two in Hindi version from Episode 5 goes with the two entering the creepy house with their lit torches when Steve questions Dustin, “Tumko torch kaha se mili? (Where did you find a torch?)”, to which Dustin turns around and replies, “Tumhe kya sab kuch batana padta hai? Chhote bache ho kya? (Do I have to tell you everything? Are you a little kid?).”

Indian streaming legions couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Dustin’s words and the ones said by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in his movie ‘Heropanti’. The Bollywood dialogue had proved to be a total meme-fodder previously and viral ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ memes were all over the internet.

‘Stranger Things’ returned to the streaming portal with the first part of its highly-anticipated season four on May 27, promising more supernatural horrors besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins, while, the Volume 2 is slated to stream on July 1.

