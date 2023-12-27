26.8 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Tiger strays into village, massive crowd gathers to catch glimpse

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Panic among the villagers emerged in India’s Pilibhit District after a tiger entered a village in Uttar Pradesh.

The tiger was reportedly from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Forest and after getting injured entered a village a sat on a wall.

Various images and videos went viral on social media showed the tiger resting comfortably on the wall of a house of a villager.

Watch The Video Here

The local villagers notified the forest department which was later rescued and released in natural habitat.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.