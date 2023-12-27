Tiger strays into village, massive crowd gathers to catch glimpse

Panic among the villagers emerged in India’s Pilibhit District after a tiger entered a village in Uttar Pradesh.

The tiger was reportedly from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Forest and after getting injured entered a village a sat on a wall.

Various images and videos went viral on social media showed the tiger resting comfortably on the wall of a house of a villager.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | UP: A tiger entered a village in Pilibhit and climbed onto a wall earlier today Later on, the tiger was rescued by the forest department https://t.co/LxgG3vjkcJ pic.twitter.com/kV6ixqu4vi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2023

The local villagers notified the forest department which was later rescued and released in natural habitat.