28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

Tigres president killed after Colombian team’s home loss

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Colombian second division club Tigres FC announced the team’s President Edgar Paez was shot dead following his team’s defeat on Saturday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The 63-year-old was returning home by car with his daughter after the 3-2 home loss to Atletico FC when he was killed by two men on a motorbike close to the stadium, local media reported.

His daughter escaped unharmed and authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the murder.

“The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event,” the club said in a statement. “His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Fernando Jaramillo, President of the Major Division of Colombian Professional Football (DIMAYOR) which runs the professional leagues, mourned the death of Edgar Paez.

“He was always distinguished by his respect for his friends, by his strong but respectful positions and by the love he professed for the sport that we are all passionate about: football,” Fernando Jaramillo said.

There will be a minute’s silence for Edgar Paez in the next two rounds of matches.

Related – Watch: Football coach slaps referee after getting red card

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.