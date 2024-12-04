New twist in social media shooting case

JARANWALA: The tragic death of 22-year-old Fatima, who was reportedly shot while filming a TikTok video, has taken a new turn after police investigations revealed that her 10-year-old nephew, Arham, was responsible for the shooting, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Fatima had recently married Azmat just two days before the fatal incident. Initially, police issued conflicting statements, suggesting that the shooting was accidental, and that Fatima had unintentionally fired the gun while recording a TikTok video.

However, further investigation uncovered the true circumstances. The victim’s father attempted to conceal the truth and protect her 10-year-old nephew, identified as Arham.

However, police managed to uncover the facts through their investigation, confirming that it was Arham’s alleged shooting that led to Fatima’s death.

Her lifeless body was discovered after the incident. A murder case has been registered, and police have gathered all the necessary evidence, including the post-mortem report, which has helped confirm Arham’s role in the incident.

Authorities have named the child as the main suspect in the case as the investigation is ongoing, and police are working to uncover more details of this shocking crime.

Read More: Woman dies while making video for social media

On December 3, 2024, Fatima’s life less body was discovered in her home.

The police had transferred the body to the hospital and collected evidence from the crime scene.

The SHO of the Saddar police station emphasized that the true circumstances would only be revealed after a thorough investigation.

A similar incident happened back in May 2024, when a teenage student, who worked at a call centre in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, was shot and killed himself accidentally while filming a TikTok video.

The Super Market police said that the victim was identified as 16-year-old Abdullah Mehmood.

The police said that Mehmood along with his friend was filming a TikTok video with a pistol which went off, killing youth on the site. The police then transported his body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal procedures. Following the incident, the police officials sealed the call centre.

This is not the first time that a life has been lost while filming short videos. Earlier in 2020, a 13-year-old boy in Karachi lost his life while making a video for TikTok.