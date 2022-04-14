TikTok announces comment dislike feature

TikTok is coming up with a comment dislike option to stop the spread of irrelevant or inappropriate reactions.

The Chinese social media application, in a statement, stated they aim to tackle abusive and hateful content or behaviour that violates their community guidelines.

“We’ve started testing a way to let individuals identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate,” the statement read. “This community feedback will add to the range of factors we already use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement.”

The application mentioned it aims to end the ill-feeling between community members or demoralize creators.

Earlier, a process of blocking TikTok videos popping up in your feed that may be irrelevant made rounds.

Here’s how it can be done

Press on the video which is not liked by the user.

They will get a pop-up menu that lets them save the video, add it to their favourites, report it (if you feel it’s offensive), or say that they are simply not interested. In this case, tap on “Not interested.”

The TikTok user will pick either hide videos from that user or hide videos that use that sound (if they are just tired of a particular audio track).

