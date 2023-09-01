TikTok announces workshops for Pakistani content creators

ByteDance- owned short-form video hosting service, TikTok has announced to conduct training workshops for Pakistani content creators.

TikTok announced the commencement of its awareness campaign regarding its community guidelines in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said in a statement that a series of workshops will be organised across Pakistan to spread awareness regarding its community guidelines.

The TikTok spokesperson detailed that the workshops have been specially designed to enhance content creators’ understanding of the video hosting service’s community guidelines.

A press statement said that as a part of its ongoing commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its community, this campaign underscores TikTok’s dedicated efforts to fostering a safe and vibrant environment for its users while encouraging responsible content creation practices and cultivating a safer digital space.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines serve as a comprehensive framework that outlines the rules and standards governing the platform’s usage.

These guidelines are also designed to adapt to emerging trends and potential hazards, enabling the platform to effectively mitigate risks associated with evolving online behaviors.

The most recent updates, effective since April 21 of this year, were refreshed in consultation with over 100 organizations across the globe and members of the TikTok community.

TikTok is also partnering with some of Pakistan’s most popular content creators who will create content and help drive awareness of the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Under the hashtag #SaferTogether, the campaign’s landing page will be accessible to our Pakistani community on TikTok where they will be able to watch videos from their favourite content creators who will talk about the importance of understanding these Community Guidelines and how that would help elevate the quality of content they publish.

As an advocate of artistic expression and diversity, TikTok encourages its community to embrace their creativity while upholding cultural sensitivities and amplifying positive values.

TikTok is deeply invested in educating its diverse community about the intrinsic value of the Community Guidelines, ensuring that every user comprehends the expectations set for a thriving digital community, the spokesperson said.

The platform is committed to empowering its community with the right tools and resources to channel their creativity safely and spread joy while responsibly promoting the community’s well-being, it added.

TikTok also acknowledges the collaborative spirit that is essential to fostering online safety. The platform extends its gratitude to the myriad organizations and creators worldwide who have contributed their expertise to enhance the Community Guidelines, recognizing that it takes a collective effort to maintain a safe digital environment, it concluded.

‘11,707,020 videos from Pakistani creators’ removed

In July, TikTok, the leading destination for short videos, released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2023 (January-March 2023), furthering its dedication to combat misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space.

The report underscores TikTok’s ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community.

During Q1 2023, a total of 91,003,510 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.6% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Out of these, 53,494,911 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,209,835 videos were restored after review.

In Pakistan, 11,707,020 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines in Q1 2023.

To compare, Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2022. Alongside addressing Community Guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts.

During Q1 2023, 83% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 92.2% of such videos were eliminated within a day. The proactive removal rate for Q1 2023 stood at 98.8%.

Globally, TikTok removed 16,947,484 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritizing the safety of young users. Additionally, 51,298,135 fake accounts were removed during the first quarter, highlighting TikTok’s efforts to counter fraudulent activity.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users. These policies apply to everyone and all types of content, with TikTok striving to ensure consistency and equity in their enforcement.

TikTok utilizes a combination of innovative technology and human review to identify, assess, and take action against content that violates its Community Guidelines. The quarterly release of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report provides insights into the volume and nature of removed content and accounts, ensuring full transparency.