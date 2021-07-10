TikTok craze claims another life 

DASKA: TikTok craze claimed another life in Punjab’s Daska city on Saturday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue officials, a youth jumped into a water channel to shoot a video for posting it on the popular short-video sharing application and drowned.

They said they have launched a search operation to fish his body out.

On May 30, a youngster had lost his life after he jumped into River Jhelum to film a TikTok video. 25-year-old Sheikh Ali jumped into the River Jhelum along with his friend while their another friend filmed the entire episode for the popular short-video sharing application.

