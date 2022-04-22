TikTok deletes 6.5million videos in Pakistan for violation of guidelines

Short-form video platform TikTok has deleted over 6.5 million videos from its platform in Pakistan. The removal makes Pakistan the third-highest ranked country for the highest number of videos taken down between October 1, 2021, to December 30, 2021.

According to TikTok Guidelines Enforcement Report 2021, it removed 6,563,594 videos in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the number of videos globally deleted in 2021 was 85,794,222

The removal of content that violates community standards is to earn the trust of its users by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming.

According to the report, TikTok removed 94.1% of videos from the platform within 24 hours of being posted. Meanwhile, TikTok removed 95.2% videos before being reported; and 90.1% before getting any views.

The percentage of content removed without getting any views increased by 14.7 %. One big reason for removing content was hateful behaviour; TikTok removed 16.2% for violent extremism and 7.7% for dangerous acts.

Also Read: Instagram urges users to stop reposting Tiktoks to Reels

The platform also issued a statement saying: “At TikTok, we believe our community should be built on a foundation of respect, kindness, and understanding. To help people forge positive digital connections in line with our rules for appropriate behaviour, we strive to empower our users to stay in control of their interactions with others on TikTok.

There is no finish line when it comes to keeping people safe, and our latest report and continued safety improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our community.”

Comments