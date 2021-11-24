Meet TikTok doppelganger of Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson

A TikTok user from Russia is being called the Russian Scarlett Johansson due to her resemblance with the prolific actor.

The foreign news agency reported that Ekaterina Shumskaya, who is being dubbed as the Russian Scarlett Johansson, said she gets emotional when being compared to the Black Widow star.

“There are people on the internet who confuse me with Scarlett, but I’m not pretending to be her,” the 24-year-old said as quoted in the report. “We just look alike.”

Ekaterina Shumskaya has 10.2 million followers on TikTok whereas some of them mistakes her for the acclaimed actor.

“In social networks, I am often thanked for the excellent acting in the film ‘Black Widow’,” she said, adding that her followers always ask if she had ever spoken with her or if the actor knows that she exists.

She first came to know about her features, which are similar to that of the actor, when she was around 12 years old when some classmates made comments about it.

“I was really taken aback,” she said. “I’ve known I look like her for a while, but I didn’t really think anything of it.”

She wants to live her own life and not that of the actor despite being seen wearing the costume of the “Avengers” character for TikTok videos.

