How TikTok hand gestures came to kidnapped girl’s rescue

A kidnapped teenager from North Carolina was reportedly rescued after she used TikTok hand gestures for help, a foreign news agency.

The report mentioned that the alleged victim was recovered in Kentucky after authorities received a call that stated that a female commuter in the car was using the signals to seek help.

A police official mentioned that the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Herbert Brick, was arrested for carrying a photo of the teen engaged in sexual acts.

Her parents in Asheville had filed a missing report. It was reported that Brick – who is a bus driver by profession – drove off to Ohio with the girl.

He is detained at the Laurel County Correctional Center for unlawful imprisonment and possessing content that shows a minor engaging in sexual activity.

She used signals “violence at home,” “I need help,” and “domestic violence” to call for help. The gestures are used to help those who are abuse victims.

In a popular video, that has over 3.5 million views and 130,000 shares, a woman is seen demonstrating ways to use the TikTok hand gestures during a video call with a friend.

The TikTok users continue to such posts that show the way to use them in order to raise awareness, which is vital for helping the victims.

