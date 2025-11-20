TikTok introduces 'Well-Being Missions' to reduce teen screen time

TikTok announced on Wednesday that it is updating its screen time management page with a few new features to restrict the amount of time teens spend scrolling, whether it is disturbing content or not.

The social networking platform is targeting teens by adding a “Time and Well-Being” section. This new feature includes a positive affirmation journal with over 120 prompts users can download, and a sound generator that plays soothing sounds and offers breathing exercises.

To promote mindful habits, TikTok will introduce “well-being missions.” Users can earn badges by achieving these missions, which are designed to support actions like limiting daily or weekly screen time and avoiding the app at night. TikTok developed this feature with guidance from its TikTok Youth Council and various experts.

Tomáš Čermák, a member of the advisory group, stated, “This idea, born thanks to the TikTok Youth Council, recognizes the impact young people can have when given the right platform.”

“I look forward to seeing the change the Time and Well-being space will bring, and I hope it helps teens and adults alike to balance their online lives,” he added.

Earlier this year, TikTok rolled out parental controls and other features to assist parents in monitoring what their children are viewing and sharing.

Moreover, TikTok also announced that it would let users restrict the AI-generated content they see on the app.