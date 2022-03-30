Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...
HomeScienceTechnology
Web Desk

Tiktok is testing a new ‘Watch History’ feature

test

Tiktok is testing a new ‘Watch History’ feature to help users find videos they have already viewed, Daily Mail reported.

Short videos sharing application TikTok is testing a new feature that will let users find videos they have watched previously.

The new feature ‘Watch History’ is just a beta test at the moment and not available to all users.

‘Watch History’ page is expected to include a week of previously viewed videos, but it can be turned off at any time, like YouTube’s watch history.

Also Read:TikToker arrested for filming videos in police uniform

 

According to reports, the link to see previously watched videos appears under the Content and Activity section of the settings page

This is a long-requested feature, as users often complain of spending time hunting back through video after video on the For You Page, trying to find ‘the one’ they are interested in, but forgot to save the first time around

Until the new feature is available to the public, they can use another way to find already watched videos. The users, to find past videos, can go into settings, download all their data and go into the video browsing history section.

Also Read:TikToker’s prank ends in disaster; watch viral video

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.