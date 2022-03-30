Tiktok is testing a new ‘Watch History’ feature to help users find videos they have already viewed, Daily Mail reported.

Short videos sharing application TikTok is testing a new feature that will let users find videos they have watched previously.

The new feature ‘Watch History’ is just a beta test at the moment and not available to all users.

‘Watch History’ page is expected to include a week of previously viewed videos, but it can be turned off at any time, like YouTube’s watch history.

Until the new feature is available to the public, they can use another way to find already watched videos. The users, to find past videos, can go into settings, download all their data and go into the video browsing history section.

