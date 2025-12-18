TikTok launches self-serve advertising in Pakistan to help small businesses grow on the platform

TikTok has introduced a new self-serve advertising solution in Pakistan to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) leverage the platform to grow their brands. TikTok For Business Ads Manager, a self-service platform, provides SMBs with the tools to showcase TikTok’s creativity, reach new audiences, and optimize their marketing campaigns through an easy-to-use interface.

The move marks a significant step in expanding TikTok’s presence in Pakistan, offering local entrepreneurs, homegrown brands, and growing businesses simple, flexible, and affordable tools to connect with the platform’s highly engaged community.

This launch builds on TikTok’s ongoing dedication to supporting local entrepreneurs through initiatives like the #GrowWithTikTok Masterclass, which has already provided Pakistani SMBs with practical training, creative resources, and best practices to grow their presence on the platform.

In a recent global study, 73% of TikTok users said they found new products that they had never considered before through ads on TikTok, and 78% said they had found new brands they hadn’t heard of before. With TikTok’s self-service Ads Manager, businesses of all sizes can now create campaigns, manage budgets, and optimize performance through an easy-to-use interface, with no specialist experience required.

As more Pakistani consumers use TikTok to discover products, reviews, and trends, these new tools give SMBs a powerful way to join the conversation and expand their visibility even beyond the country.

“Pakistan’s small businesses are some of the most creative in the region, and TikTok is proud to support their growth,” said Baris Aldanmaz, Head of Global Business Solutions Türkiye, Central and Southern Asia, TikTok. “On TikTok, brands can create meaningful content that sparks conversation and connects with communities. With TikTok for Business Ads Manager, it’s now easier than ever for SMBs to reach new audiences, tell their stories and grow, whether they’re a neighbourhood store, a fashion label, or an online start-up.”

Product highlights include:

Creative tools:

TikTok has a suite of creative tools that enable every marketer to embrace the creativity and authenticity of the TikTok community. Everyone has the opportunity to tell their story, and TikTok’s creative tools help brands represent the most authentic version of their brand.

Flexible budgets:

TikTok Ads Manager was designed for fast setup for every level of expertise. Flexible budgets allow businesses to adjust their spending at any time.

Performance targeting:

Intelligent targeting enables businesses to get discovered by new, engaged audiences.

More and more brands are realizing TikTok’s unique ability to reach and engage with a broader audience, and today’s launch of new advertising solutions for SMBs makes it seamless, easy, and efficient for all brands to now meaningfully connect with the TikTok community.