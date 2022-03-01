TikTok challenges YouTube with longer videos

The social video-sharing platform TikTok on Monday launched the update, letting users upload longer videos of up to 10 minutes on the application.

TikTok has been testing and rolling out updates for a long to expand video length on the platform, with their last extension being up to 3-minute long videos in July 2021.

As per the latest development, the social platform managed to extend the video length to up to 10-minutes, rolled out on Monday, giving close competition to the video-sharing giant YouTube.

TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory I can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/P2Mbf4ygWV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

Speaking to a foreign news platform, a representative of TikTok said: “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

“Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

NEW: A TikTok spokesperson confirms we’re all getting 10-minute videos. “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.” — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) February 28, 2022

TikTok, developed by a Chinese multinational company ByteDance, was launched in 2016, with one-minute limited videos, however, rose to prominent popularity over other competitors on the basis of ‘never-ending stream of short videos tailored to catch users’ attention.’

“Longer videos could enable TikTok creators make more money and boost the platforms’ advertising business,” an analyst said about the move.

Comments