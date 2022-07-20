TikTok removed 12.5 million videos violating community guidelines

TikTok has removed over 12.5 million videos from Pakistan for violating the community guidelines, the TikTok administration said in a statement on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the statement released by the company, the videos were deleted between January to March 2022.

TikTok said that Pakistan has the second-highest video deleted percentage on TikTok while the United States leaders the undesirable chart with over 14 million videos deleted from the platform.

At least 96.5% of videos were deleted before being published while 97.3% of the videos were deleted within 24 hours of being published, the short video platform said.

Also Read:Miftah Ismail thanks SBP for controlling import bill

A total of 41,191 videos, spreading misinformation regarding the Russia and Ukraine crisis, were deleted from the platform too.

Comments