TikTok shares latest Q2 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Islamabad: TikTok has recently announced its Q2 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, demonstrating its continuous commitment to providing a secure digital environment for its users.

The Guidelines include data from April to June 2025 and outline TikTok’s preventative measures to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines, guaranteeing a positive experience for its community around the globe.

However, TikTok deleted 25,448,992 videos in Pakistan under Q2 2025 for breaking the Community Guidelines.

TikTok took the initiative to remove 99.7% of the videos, with 96.2% deleted within a 24-hour period.

Moreover, TikTok at this stage deleted 189 million, or approximately 189,578,228, videos globally, showcasing around 0.7% of all content posted to the social media platform.

Among the deleted videos, 163,962,241 were found and removed using automatic detection technologies, whereas 7,457,309 were restored following additional examination.

The preventive removal rate was 99.1%, with 94.4% of identified content deleted within 24 hours of publication.

To protect TikTok’s integrity, the social media site deleted 76,991,660 bogus accounts during this phase, as well as an additional 25,904,708 accounts suspected to belong to individuals under the age of 13.

The report also claimed that a substantial part of the total deleted videos, 30.6%, across the globe had sensitive or mature themes that did not comply with TikTok’s restriction policies. A further 14.0% of videos violated the platform’s safety and civility standards, while 6.1% violated privacy and security policies.

Continuing, 45.0% of the removed contents were misleading, and the remaining 23.8% of the videos were modified or AI-created content.

Furthermore, the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which is published on a regular basis, provides insights into the scope and type of content and account actions, demonstrating TikTok’s dedication to full transparency.

Seekers can familiarise themselves with the deep insights about the Q1 2025 report and learn about the content guidelines of TikTok tools and policies by opening TikTok’s Transparency Centre, accessible in both English and Urdu.