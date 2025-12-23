TikTok Shop launches digital gift cards just in time for the holidays

TikTok Shop has unveiled a new feature that enables users to purchase digital gift cards, streamlining the process of helping friends and family shop from the millions of products available on the app.

The feature was debuted strategically during the holiday season, a key time for the company’s shopping division as it aims to demonstrate its market value. This venture into digital gifting positions TikTok Shop to compete more directly with e-commerce titans like Amazon and eBay, while complementing its recent expansion into luxury retail to further fortify its commercial presence.

Shoppers can load these digital cards with amounts ranging from $10 to $500. A standout aspect of the feature is the ability to personalize cards using a variety of animated designs, covering occasions such as birthdays, weddings, thank-you notes, and other special moments.

Gift cards are delivered via email, though recipients must possess a TikTok account to utilize them. Once redeemed, the card’s value is immediately credited to their TikTok Balance. Recipients can respond with a thank-you message or even reciprocate by sending a gift card back. Currently, however, purchasing is restricted to the U.S. market.

TikTok noted that it is introducing additional personalization tools, with plans for users to record or upload video messages to attach to the cards by early 2026. A spokesperson also mentioned the experience will include an “interactive unboxing that captures their reaction in real-time,” though further specifics were not disclosed.

This initiative follows a major milestone for TikTok Shop, which reported over $500 million in sales in the U.S. during the four days covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Yet, amid this commercial success, the platform confronts uncertainty as the potential sale of the app’s U.S. operations to an American investor group remains a dominant issue. If a deal fails to materialize, TikTok faces a potential ban in the country. President Trump has extended the divestiture deadline to January 23, 2026, leaving the app’s future in the U.S. hanging in the balance.