TikTok star Addison Rae aims to play versatile roles in films

TikTok star and actor Addison Rae said that she does not want to limit herself to play specific kinds of roles and be a versatile actor in her upcoming films.

Addison Rae, who made her acting debut in the Netflix movie He’s All That last year, spoke about her vision in the film industry in an interview.

“I want to show people I’m not just limited to one thing,” she said as quoted in the report. “I want to play the bad guy but also the good guy. I eventually want something really deep and emotional and real as possible.”

The TikTok star admitted to having to look at things from a different point of view after watching other shows and films.

She said: “From the way it’s shot to the script to the acting, it’s all incredible. After doing my film and experiencing that, I always watch things from a different perspective now. Being able to watch ‘Breaking Bad’ and also learn from it is something that I really enjoy.”

Addison Rae said that she wants to put in more effort and work harder in order to go big in Hollywood projects.

“In this industry, when you come in and get labelled as one thing … people like to keep you there. Which is understandable, and I get it, but what people don’t realise is I’ve always wanted to do acting. I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.”

The He’s All That star said that people are unaware of the background and the training she used to take for getting into the field.

“So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.'” she wrote.

