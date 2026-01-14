TikTok to bring FIFA World Cup 2026 closer to fans as FIFA’s first Preferred Platform

Pakistan, 14 January 2026 – TikTok has partnered with FIFA under a global agreement that will see TikTok become FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform, enabling expanded official coverage, behind-the-scenes access, and interactive fan experiences around the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Running until the end of 2026, the partnership marks a new phase in how football’s biggest event will be experienced digitally, with TikTok set to play a central role in connecting fans and creators to the tournament beyond live match broadcasts.

The collaboration will allow TikTok to offer more comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, including increased original content, while becoming the go-to place for fans and creators throughout the tournament, offering interactive and community-driven football experiences.

The partnership builds on the successful collaboration between TikTok and FIFA during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which generated tens of billions of views globally and highlighted the growing role of digital platforms in sports consumption.

The Preferred Platform partnership will be anchored by TikTok’s immersive FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, a bustling nexus powered by TikTok GamePlan that will enable fans to discover engaging content that brings the 48-team tournament to life alongside match ticket and viewing information, as well as participation incentives like custom stickers, filters and gamification features.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said, “FIFA’s goal is to share the exhilaration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with as many fans as possible, and we can’t think of a better way to further that mission than to have TikTok as the tournament’s first Preferred Platform. This collaboration will connect more fans across the globe to the FIFA World Cup in unprecedented ways.”

James Stafford, Global Head of Content, TikTok, said, “Football has experienced explosive global growth on TikTok over the past few years, and as FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform, we’re excited for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 beyond the 90 minutes, with exclusive content and unprecedented creator access. TikTok GamePlan turns fandom into measurable business results for our sports partners.”

For the first time, TikTok and FIFA will also introduce a structured global creator programme. Selected creators will be given access to exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, including press conferences and training sessions, while a broader group of creators will have opportunities to co-create content using FIFA’s archival footage, offering fans unique perspectives on the World Cup experience.