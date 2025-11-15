TikTok users can now share Amazon music playlists in app

TikTok is introducing a new feature that will allow users to share content from Amazon Music on the social network, as reported by TechCrunch.

The feature began rolling out globally on Friday to both Amazon Music and TikTok users on iOS and Android devices. No premium subscription is required – it works for both free and paid Amazon Music tiers.

With the addition of a “Share to TikTok” button, Amazon Music users will be able to share songs, albums, playlists, and personalized listening highlights directly to TikTok. This new functionality is part of Amazon Music’s Insights, a feature that provides listeners with a detailed overview of their music habits and statistics. Insights includes “Monthly Recaps” that highlight users’ top artists, songs, podcasts, and total listening time.

Now, Amazon Music users can share their stats directly on TikTok. This follows TikTok’s similar “Share to TikTok” capabilities for both Spotify and Apple Music.

Spotify integrated “Share to TikTok” in 2021, while Apple Music added it in early 2024. Amazon Music is the third major streaming service to join, leaving YouTube Music as the notable absent platform.

According to TikTok, the update builds on its current partnership with Amazon Music through its “Add to Music App” feature, which permits users to save the songs they find on TikTok directly to Amazon Music and other leading streaming services.

The decision to integrate Amazon Music into TikTok’s “Share to TikTok” functionality is a logical step for the app, which already plays a significant role in determining chart-topping songs. This addition enhances TikTok’s capacity to link users with the music and artists they enjoy.

Amazon Music holds 11-13% of the global music streaming market compared to Spotify’s 31% and Apple Music’s 15%. This integration could help Amazon capture younger demographics, as TikTok has over 1.5 billion active users. For artists, the feature provides another pathway for their TikTok-viral songs to generate streaming revenue.