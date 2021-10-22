TikTok video shows giant snake being lifted by crane   

A giant snake being lifted through a crane out of its rainforest home has been caught on camera and the video has now gone viral on TikTok, drawing scary reactions from the netizens.

The reptile was discovered from thick foliage in Dominica and it was alive while being carried by the crane.

The video shows the snake’s body locked in the crane’s claw as it nearly reaches the ground. When the animal was raised, a shocked onlooker said, “My mother, what”.



Just before the video ends, the snake’s head slowly slithers back up to the crane’s claw.

It is not clear what snake species was shown in the video. However, the boa constrictor is one species native to the Caribbean island which can grow up to 13 feet.

The video has been viewed more than 79 million times on TikTok and left netizens stunned at the size of the reptile with some of them terming it as the world’s largest snake while the others terming it a monster.

Another user commented, “Wow! Thank God I didn’t find it in my basement!” Yet another added, “Nightmares!”