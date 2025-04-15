web analytics
SHO, Moharrar suspended for making TikTok video

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Islamabad Police has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) and the Moharrar of Sahala Police Station for making TikTok video.

As per details, a TikTok video surfaced showing the SHO seated in his office chair while recording content for the social media platform.

Taking immediate notice of the video, the IG ordered disciplinary action, resulting in the suspension of both officials.

A new SHO has since been appointed to replace the suspended officer.

Read more: Six more police officers suspended over TikTok videos in uniform

Earlier, a lady constable has been suspended from service over making TikTok video in a police uniform in Karachi.

According to details, a TikTok video of constable Maria Gill went viral on social media after which DIG South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the videotape and ordered suspension.

Maria, a female constable, is deputed at Gizri police station in Karachi. DIG South said the police is a professional institution and personnel cannot be allowed for such ‘irresponsible’ behaviour.

She demanded of the authorities to review the decision and provide her justice.

